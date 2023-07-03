50/50 Thursdays
DA drops charges against man accused of sexual battery of a child

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 1:37 PM CDT
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man who was accused of sexual battery of a victim under thirteen had charges dropped by the District Attorney’s Office last week.

On July 26, 2018, a warrant was issued for the arrest of Gerald John Valerie, 65, for sexual battery of a nine-year-old. The child was a boy that Valerie tutored.

The District Attorney's Office dismissed the charge of sexual battery of a victim under thirteen against Valerie on June 26, 2023.(Todd Clemons and Associates)

His bond was set at $175,000, and Valerie later posted bail.

Valerie was formally indicted on August 23, 2018.

According to his attorney Todd Clemons, Valerie, who was employed by the Calcasieu Parish School Board as an I.T. tech at Molo Middle School, maintained his innocence throughout the process and rejected multiple opportunities to plead guilty to a reduced charge. If found guilty, this offense carries a minimum sentence of 25 years and a maximum of 99 years in jail.

Trial was set to begin April 3, 2023, but the District Attorney’s Office said they were not ready for trial and requested more time.

The case was reset to go to trial on June 26, 2023.

On that day, the Assistant District Attorney Hope Buford dismissed the charge against Valerie.

“Now our client must begin the journey of rebuilding his life and securing his good name that has been unjustly tarnished,” said Clemons in a press release.

