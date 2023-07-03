50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - July 2, 2023

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 2, 2023.

Charles Spencer Lee, 56, Lake Charles: Burglary of an inhabited dwelling; property damage under $50,000; disturbing the peace.

Quiency Micah Green, 21, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (4 charges); aggravated battery; illegal use of dangerous weapons.

Ronald Dean Hastings, 56, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; failure to obey traffic laws while riding bicycles.

Dustin Trevon Gibson, 25, Iowa: Aggravated arson; child endangerment.

Derrick James Jones, 37, Houston: Aggravated property damage.

Sulphur Christian Community Coalition hosts Fourth of July bike parade
Celebrate with fireworks safely this Fourth of July
