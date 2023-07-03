50/50 Thursdays
Sulphur Christian Community Coalition hosts Fourth of July bike parade

By Jakob Evans
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Fourth of July fun is happening in Sulphur.

The Sulphur Christian Community Coalition invited families out to East Thomas Street for a children’s bike parade.

Kids filled the street with their bikes and wagons decorated in red, white and blue to celebrate Independence Day.

The parade lined up at 6:30 p.m. on July 2, and ended at the historical Crimson Cottage, where kids could play on an inflatable slide and enjoy some family barbecue-style food.

Music was provided by the Sulphur Community Choir.

