Sulphur Christian Community Coalition hosts Fourth of July bike parade
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Fourth of July fun is happening in Sulphur.
The Sulphur Christian Community Coalition invited families out to East Thomas Street for a children’s bike parade.
Kids filled the street with their bikes and wagons decorated in red, white and blue to celebrate Independence Day.
The parade lined up at 6:30 p.m. on July 2, and ended at the historical Crimson Cottage, where kids could play on an inflatable slide and enjoy some family barbecue-style food.
Music was provided by the Sulphur Community Choir.
Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.