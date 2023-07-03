Free family-friendly events coming to Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A plethora of free, family-friendly events have been scheduled for the City of Lake Charles’ “Partners in Parks”.

These events are open to the public and begin tomorrow with “Red, White, Blue and You” at the Lake Charles Civic Center Amphitheatre.

The full event schedule includes the following:

“Red, White, Blue and You” - July 4 from 6 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center Amphitheatre. Live entertainment followed by a grand finale fireworks show.

“Arcs and Sparks” - July 15 from 10 a.m. to noon at Hillcrest Park. Families are invited to see educational demonstrations and learn more about electrical safety from Entergy.

“Art in the Park” - July 22 from 10 a.m. to noon at Drew Park. Hosted in partnership with the Imperial Calcasieu Museum. The event is also scheduled for August 26 at Grace Medora Park and September 23 at Hillcrest Park.

Lake Charles Fire Department Junior Firefighter/State Farm Family Safety Day - August 12 at Hillcrest Park from 10 a.m. to noon.

Sasol Nature in Focus Insect Encounter - August 19 at Tuten Park from 10 a.m. to noon.

“Book it to the Park” - Hosted in partnership with the Calcasieu Parish Public Library. September 30 at Lock Park from 10 a.m. to noon.

“Skatember” - Fridays in September at the Civic Center Coliseum. Time is to be determined.

The City of Lake Charles said the ”Partners in Parks” initiative aims to improve park infrastructure and expand programming. So far, over a million dollars has been put into the city’s parks without additional taxation on citizens.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.