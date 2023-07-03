FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Staying warm for the Fourth with a few pop-up storms during the day

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An overall normal summer day is ahead as we get look ahead to the Fourth of July. The day will look much like what we saw Monday, with a quick warm up during the morning. We also may see some scattered showers move from the Gulf of Mexico inland into our southern parishes just after sunrise. From there, a few more showers or storms may pop-up further inland to provide fireworks of their own. That activity should peak during the afternoon hours as additional heating takes place.

A few pop-up storms will likely be around Tuesday afternoon. though clearing in time for evening fire work displays. (KPLC)

Still, we’re not talking about a washout by any means, so outdoor plans still should be ok. You’ll just want to have indoor alternatives handy in case any storms do come your way. Outside of any rain, temperatures still look likely to return to the low/mid 90′s, so be sure to try and stay cool when outside. By the evening, any rain will begin to dwindle, likely dissipating before firework displays are set to take place.

A disturbance arriving by Friday could allow for a better coverage of afternoon storms. (KPLC)

Rain chances will gradually improve during the week, with greater coverage of afternoon storms expected. Winds continuing out of the south will continue to bring more moisture into the region while high pressure continues to weaken, allowing easier opportunity for passing disturbances to spark up storms and showers. We’re not expecting a washout this week, though we could see a better coverage of showers and storms by the Thursday and Friday timeframe That also should help keep temperatures closer to normal in the mid to low 90′s.

Meanwhile the tropics remain quiet, and no development is expected in the next week.

- Max Lagano

