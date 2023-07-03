First Alert Forecast: Rainy period ahead will keep high heat in check

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Much needed rain will be returning to Southwest Louisiana this week! Our incredibly hot and mostly dry weather is coming to an end as the upper-level high pressure system that has been controlling our rain chances has started to back off. While this does mean slightly reduced temperatures, the most notable difference will be the return of scattered showers and storms coming with increased rain chances, as we get back into a more typical summertime pattern. High temperatures for the day will be a good bit cooler than last week, in the mid to low 90′s.

Afternoon conditions Monday (KPLC)

Our Monday will start off with a chance for a few showers as onshore flow continues pushing moist air over our area. As temperatures heat up for the day, mostly cloudy skies will likely develop a few isolated thunderstorms. Rain coverage is not expected to be widespread so not everyone will get rain, and in general rain chances will still be slightly low for the day around 20%.

Sunshine in between the clouds will still be keeping temperatures hot with the heat index just reaching triple digits for some, but certainly not as hot as last week with no heat advisories expected. If you have outdoor plans they should be generally ok, but as is more common with this time of year, you will want to keep an eye on your radar during the afternoons as thunderstorms producing frequent lightning and locally heavy rain are possible.

High pressure weakening allows rain back into our forecast this week (KPLC)

The Fourth of July looks to play out much of the same way, with highs in the low-to-mid 90′s and scattered afternoon thunderstorms. So if you plan to celebrate by being outdoors, be sure to check the radar during the afternoon, and head indoors if you hear thunder. Activity should wind down during the early evening hours, likely getting out in time for firework displays later in the evening.

Rain chances gradually improve this week (KPLC)

Rain chances will gradually improve during the week, with greater coverage of afternoon storms expected. Winds continuing out of the south will continue to bring more moisture into the region while high pressure continues to weaken, allowing easier opportunity for passing disturbances to spark up storms and showers. We’re not expecting a washout this week, but a return to more typical summertime conditions will give us some much needed rain, and help keep temperatures closer to normal in the mid to low 90′s.

The tropics are quiet for now, with no signs of development in the next week.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.