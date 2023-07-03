Celebrate with fireworks safely this Fourth of July

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Fourth of July celebrations are already underway and many are celebrating with fireworks.

From smoke bombs to sparklers, when using fireworks to celebrate there are some things you should keep in mind so that you can have a safe Fourth of July.

Accidents happen, whether it’s a barbeque fire or an unfortunate firework mishap during holiday celebrations.

Ashley Rodrigue, public affairs director of the State Fire Marshal’s Office said that almost all mishaps are 100 percent preventable.

“First tip is to make sure that you have the right spot,” she said. “Two hundred feet at least from structures, homes, garages, vehicles, any type of brush.”

When handling fireworks, even as simple as a sparkler, it’s important to be cautious.

Jackie Manuel, manager at Angelo’s Fireworks in Lake Charles said that sparklers, though fun, can be dangerous if not handled properly.

“You always want to keep a bucket of water next to you, so if there is a fire you can put it out quickly,” Manuel said. “And sparklers burn at 1,200 degrees and children play with these, so you want to be able to stick it in the water afterward.”

If pyrotechnics are not in the cards for your young ones this holiday, there are some alternatives that allow children to still participate in the fun.

“There is a whole bunch of those glow sticks, glow trinkets, the bracelets, the wands, they’ve got headbands these days, there’s a lot of fun glow objects out there that you can give to children so they can enjoy that time,” Rodrigue said.

If you are planning to have a firework show of your own, the State Fire Marshal’s Office said to make sure your fireworks are being bought from a licensed shop.

“Sometimes if you meet up with someone who has some stuff, they might have something that’s illegal,” Manuel said. “And if the item is illegal, it is illegal because someone got hurt in the past.”

If you and your family plan on celebrating this Fourth of July with fireworks, make sure where you’re setting them off is legal. Some municipalities have restrictions on where fireworks can be set off.

