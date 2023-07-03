7-In-Seven Countdown - Top-SWLA Surprise Teams of 2023: Sam Houston Broncos

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - 2022 was somewhat of a disappointing season for the Sam Houston Broncos as they finished the season with an overall record of 4-6, but in 2023, Head Coach Chad Davis believes the Broncos can turn it around.

“You always have high expectations when you go into a new season,” said Davis. “I think this year is going to be kind of special for us, two years ago we started a lot of freshmen, and those kids are about to be juniors and three-year starters so there were some bumps in the road, but now we’re at that point where it’s going to pay off.”

One of the problems Davis says the Broncos had in 2022 was their lack of leadership within the team, with only 12 seniors, Big Sam didn’t have the senior leadership many teams need in order to succeed, but in 2023, Davis says it’s quite the opposite.

“We’ve been trying to develop the culture here, and last year we only graduated 12, so there are a lot of kids coming back in this program that know the direction that we want to go, and know the work ethic that we want to put in. We’re definitely seeing it right now in the offseason, we’re having a great offseason, our kids are getting stronger and faster, they’re doing things on their own, we get here in the morning when we start at 7:30, and they’re already on the field by 7:20, they’re warming up on their own, and waiting on us. That’s not something you see every day, so it’s definitely a pat on the back to those kids.”

In addition to 2022 being a down year for Big Sam, it was a down year for the other two District 3-5A teams from Southwest Louisiana in Barbe who finished 5-5 overall, and 3-5 in district play, and Sulphur who finished 4-6, and 3-5 in district play. With that in mind, Coach Davis believes his team has what it takes to battle with their district opponents, and potentially even make a run at a district title.

“It’s definitely an open division, let’s be honest, Acadiana is going to be Acadiana, but when you look at everybody else, they lost a lot of guys. Barbe has a new head coach in Coach (Dennis) Owens, Sulphur’s got a new head coach in Cody Gueringer, so there’s a little turnover going on, and hopefully, we can keep building, and take steps in the right direction this year.”

The Broncos will get their 2023 season started at home against Many on Friday, September 1st.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.