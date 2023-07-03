7-In-Seven Countdown - Top SWLA HS Football Games 2023: Iowa/LCCP

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Over the past few seasons there is a clear argument to be made that when Iowa and LCCP square off on the gridiron, it is the best game in Southwest Louisiana as the last two meetings have been decided by a single point.

Head coach of the Iowa Yellowjackets Tommy Johns is fresh off an LHSAA semi-final appearance and made it clear just how important big games are to his team’s development.

“This game falls on the schedule every year and in the last couple of years, we’ve both been in the mix for the district title race, and now in the last two years it came down to that game,” said Coach Johns. “We had some battles with those guys over the last 3-4 years and just having a difficult time finishing the game, but last year we were able to be just fortunate enough to come out on top.”

LCCP has been one of the most successful programs in the lake area, and this year head coach of the LCCP Trailblazers Erick Franklin explained how competitive he expects the game to be with Iowa this season, and how good the district the two teams are in is as a whole.

“I just think it’s just it’s just one of those deals that they do a good job coaching, and when you do a good job coaching you always have a chance to win the district title and that’s what this came down to the last two or three years,” said Coach Franklin. “You know us and Iowa have become winners, but then last year St. Louis took a step up and our district was one of the toughest districts in the state overall.”

Recent Matchups:

2022: Iowa 17-16

2021: LCCP 27-26

2020: LCCP 40-27

2019: LCCP 20-12

This match-up has become one of the deciding games of the 3A District 4 Championship and it is set to resume this season on October 20th in what should be one of the most anticipated games of the 2023 high school football season.

