50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWLA Arrest Report - July 1, 2023

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 1, 2023.

Jessica Hope Jasmine, 28, Lake Charles: Battery of a dating partner.

Jeremy Isaiah Kelly, 33, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.

Chelsey Renee Watson, 28, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; two counts of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; maximum speed limit; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.

Jessica Leanne Douglas, 33, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.

Dominique Jermaine Eaglin, 38, Iowa: Domestic abuse battery.

Derek Gerard Jackson, 39, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; entry on or remaining in places after being forbidden; theft less than $1,000; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription.

Kiondre Deshon Irvine, 22, Lake Charles: Maximum speed limit; no seat belt; driver must be licensed; operating while intoxicated; reckless operation; two counts of flight from an officer; illegal carrying of weapons; possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule I drug; four counts of possession of a Schedule II drug; drug paraphernalia; obstruction of court orders.

Amber Celeste Bohannon, 29, Lake Charles: Seven counts of contempt of court.

Derick Van Monk, 37, Lake Charles: Two counts of contempt of court; illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; drug paraphernalia.

Terrell Dwayne Glodd, 37, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.

Dehaven Bert Sinegal, 32, Jennings: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000; criminal conspiracy.

Arthelus Paul Trout, 55, Westlake: Unauthorized use of a movable (misdemeanor); drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Isaac Joseph Firmin, 59, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons.

Tracy Aaron Thigpen, 53, Lake Charles: Two counts of contempt of court; instate detainer.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shelter-in-place and evacuation orders have been lifted for the Graywood subdivision and...
Shelter-in-place and evacuation lifted around Calcasieu Refining
A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Common and Bienville streets in the early hours of...
Two-vehicle accident claims life of 19-year-old
Tickets for this year's home will go on sale June 6th!
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
Fueling system on fire at Jeff Davis Electric Fulton substation
Fire extinguished at Jeff Davis Electric Fulton substation
Lake Charles.
Body pulled from waters of Lake Charles

Latest News

City of Lake Charles hosts ‘Red, White, Blue, and You’ Patriots Ball
City of Lake Charles hosts ‘Red, White, Blue, and You’ Patriots Ball
City of Lake Charles hosts ‘Red, White, Blue, and You’ Patriots Ball
City of Lake Charles hosts ‘Red, White, Blue, and You’ Patriots Ball
KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A return to a more typical summertime pattern begins Monday
4th of July festivities ramp up at Red, White, and Boom event in Moss Bluff
4th of July festivities ramp up at Red, White, and Boom event in Moss Bluff