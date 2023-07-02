SWLA Arrest Report - July 1, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 1, 2023.

Jessica Hope Jasmine, 28, Lake Charles: Battery of a dating partner.

Jeremy Isaiah Kelly, 33, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.

Chelsey Renee Watson, 28, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; two counts of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; maximum speed limit; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.

Jessica Leanne Douglas, 33, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.

Dominique Jermaine Eaglin, 38, Iowa: Domestic abuse battery.

Derek Gerard Jackson, 39, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; entry on or remaining in places after being forbidden; theft less than $1,000; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription.

Kiondre Deshon Irvine, 22, Lake Charles: Maximum speed limit; no seat belt; driver must be licensed; operating while intoxicated; reckless operation; two counts of flight from an officer; illegal carrying of weapons; possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule I drug; four counts of possession of a Schedule II drug; drug paraphernalia; obstruction of court orders.

Amber Celeste Bohannon, 29, Lake Charles: Seven counts of contempt of court.

Derick Van Monk, 37, Lake Charles: Two counts of contempt of court; illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; drug paraphernalia.

Terrell Dwayne Glodd, 37, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.

Dehaven Bert Sinegal, 32, Jennings: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000; criminal conspiracy.

Arthelus Paul Trout, 55, Westlake: Unauthorized use of a movable (misdemeanor); drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Isaac Joseph Firmin, 59, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons.

Tracy Aaron Thigpen, 53, Lake Charles: Two counts of contempt of court; instate detainer.

