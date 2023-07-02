FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A return to a more typical summertime pattern begins Monday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A more typical summertime pattern is about to return to Southwest Louisiana. The past week we’ve seen very hot and mostly dry times thanks to an upper-level high pressure system over us. Now, that is beginning to back away, and will continue to do so early this week. This means slightly cooler temperatures with highs reduced a little to the low and mid 90′s. The biggest change however will come in the form of increased rain chances.

Isolated afternoon thunderstorms will attempt to return to SWLA Monday. (KPLC)

This starts on Monday with the chance for a few morning showers moving in from the coast, followed by isolated thunderstorms during the afternoon. Like is usually the case this time of year, not everyone will see rain but we’ll finally have to start keeping an eye on the sky during the afternoons again. Otherwise, we’ll still see sunshine when it’s not raining, and things will remain plenty warm even if we won’t be quite as hot as last week.

As high pressure continues to move away, a pattern of afternoon thunderstorms will return throughout the week. (KPLC)

The Fourth of July looks to play out much of the same way, with highs in the low-to-mid 90′s and scattered afternoon thunderstorms. So if you plan to celebrate by being outdoors, be sure to check the radar during the afternoon, and head indoors if you hear thunder. Still, activity should wind down during the early evening hours, likely getting out in time for firework displays later in the evening.

Rain chances will increase by the end of the work week. (KPLC)

By the later part of the week, there is the chance to see an even greater coverage of afternoon storms. More moisture will continue to be imported into the region. Combined with any disturbances that may be around and a front that will stall north of the area, rain chances will increase even more by that time. We’re not expecting a washout at this time, but you will want to keep watching the skies in the afternoon. The benefit to this (aside from needing the rain to begin with), is that any additional rain and cloud cover will help keep temperatures closer to normal in the low 90′s.

The tropics remain quiet in the Atlantic, with no development expected across the basin within the next week.

- Max Lagano

