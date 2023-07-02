City of Lake Charles reschedules trash pickup due to Independence Day observance

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles has rescheduled trash pickup for this week due to the observance of Independence Day.

Garbage and trash normally picked up on Tuesday will be picked up on Wednesday, July 5, public information officer Katie Harrington said. All other routes will remain on their regular schedules.

All Recycling stations, including the Team Green recycling truck and the incinerator, will be closed on Tuesday, July 4. They will resume regular operations on Wednesday, July 5, 2023.

All other services of the Department of Public Works and other City Departments, including Lake Charles City Hall will also be closed on July 4, and will resume normal operations on July 5.

