City of Lake Charles hosts ‘Red, White, Blue, and You’ Patriots Ball

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - July 4 is approaching and there’s no better way to celebrate than by recognizing those who continue to serve this country.

Mayor Nic Hunter invited active and retired military along with supporters of the soldiers that protect us to the 15th annual “Red, White, Blue, and You” Patriot’s Ball.

7News spoke with soldiers who say they were touched by the support in Lake Charles.

“Like any other spot, you probably won’t get as much recognition as possible, but Lake Charles I’ve only been here for a few months and what I’ve seen so far is they really appreciate military people,” Cpl. Lonnie Jackson said.

“It’s hard to see what’s going on in the world, but to have a night where we can sit back, relax and really look around the room amongst fellow peers and community members, it means a lot to us,” Specialist Kevin West said.

Independence Day celebrates why Veterans serve and celebrates America, its origin, and its founders.

