Champion Rewind Series - St. Louis Girls Track Team

“It means a lot to me I’m a big believer in putting in the work I have many sayings like the girls know but one of my favorites is the fact that we refuse to be outworked,” St. Louis Head Coach, Johnny Giordano said, “There are people that might be more talented and might have access to better or more quality athletes but you know we’re pretty much undefeated on the hard work category these kids put in a lot of work, they make sacrifices when no ones around when no ones looking.”

The team was led by three stand-out athletes in Kenzie Touchet who won the 100-meter dash and 300-meter hurdle state championships, Ella Segura who won the 1600-meter, and Hannah Boullion who won the 400-meter.

“I was actually really calm and usually that’s not the case for me I’m usually very nervous but I was very calm at the state meet I had confidence in my training and coach Johnny’s training and I went in there with a clear head and wanted to win,” Touchet said.

Segura’s road to the state championship wasn’t easy she had to overcome a lot from the very beginning of the season.

“I went out with an injury so I had to miss cross country and then there were a couple of health issues and recurring things so I didn’t get to accomplish as much as I wanted to but it was a good experience because I had to start over from square one,” Segura said.

Bouillon says what made this team special is the constant support from her teammates no matter the result.

“It’s really good having them by my side because they support me in everything and even if you do not do very good they’ll still help you push through it,” Bouillon said.

Touchet and Segura will both be competing at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette in the Fall.

