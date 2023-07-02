7-In-Seven Countdown - Top SWLA HS Football Games 2023: St. Louis/Jennings

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - like many games on this list, there are plenty that turn into battles each year and that’s exactly what happened last season as St. Louis edged out Jennings 31-21... it was a win that Saints head coach Brock Matherne had been waiting a long time for.

“Just a historic program and one that’s tough to beat before we won last year I was 0-3 as a player and a coach against them and finally got that win in Jerry Simmons stadium but it was a hard-fought to win,” St. Louis Head Coach, Brock Matherne said, “I just expect a physical game its what it is when you play Jennings you got some tough kids really well-coached football team they do things the right way and you know what they want to do they want to run the football, play good defense so we expect a physical game and we always look forward to that game”.

Long-time Kinder head coach, Bret Fuselier now begins his first season for the Bulldogs, after Rusty Phelps retired following the 2022 season, and Fuselier says the program has a long history of winning, and when they face off against St. Louis, its a challenge they’ll have to be ready for

“You saw him last year he had a lot of success over there their offense is dynamic they make you defend the field vertically and horizontally like I said he’s a good coach he puts guys in the right place”, Jennings Head Coach, Bret Fuselier said. I know defensively they struggled at the beginning of the year but you saw them get better and better defensively as the year went on and that’s a sign of good coaching so I think this year being there for a couple of years they’re going to be a solid team and a challenge for us week 10″

Here is what each coach had to say about how their team looks so far during these summer workouts.

“There are new coaches in here so we’re trying to build those relationships and look at the football side of things we are putting into the offense,” Fuselier said, ”So just implementing a new offense and making sure our guys are doing well with it, I think sometimes you’re the new guy and you got to build that trust but I think they’re taking to their coaches and we’re having a really good turnout up here at workouts and you know, I think they’re responding to everything well.”

Going into this season, you know we have high expectations for this team we have our senior group that has about 14 guys who have started since they were sophomores. So the leadership aspect is starting to run like a well-oiled machine, Matherne said, “I think the thing we got to improve on is it just continuing to work each and every day, not really letting the previous day affect us I think if we pile on some really good days with this group we’ll love the results when December comes around.”

This year’s game is on Nov. 3rd at St. Louis.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.