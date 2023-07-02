7-In-Seven Countdown - Top SWLA HS Football Games 2023: Barbe/Sam Houston

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Barbe vs. Sam Houston has been a match-up that Southwest Louisiana residents have been going to for years in the lake area.

Head coach of the Sam Houston Broncos Chad Davis understands what the match-up means to the community, and made it abundantly clear that he believes it will be just as competitive as last season after his team beat the Buccaneers 43-42.

“Barbe is always a highly anticipated game with high energy, after last year’s double overtime game who knows what is to come of this matchup,” said Coach Davis “Our kids have had a great offseason so far and if they continue to mold together the way they are, it should be an exciting year.”

The new head coach of the Barbe Buccaneers Dennis “Skeet” Owens, has been involved in the match-up against Sam Houston for the past 11 seasons with Barbe and understands that it is going to take a focused mentality to beat the Broncos.

“It was a great game last year, and they have a lot of skilled guys back on offense, we’re going to have to find a way to slow them down and then generate enough points to get the win, it should be a great game,” said Coach Owens.

Recent Matchups:

2022: Sam Houston 43-42

2021: Barbe 49-35

2019: Sam Houston 31-28

The series is set to continue on September 15th, as the Buccaneers will play host to the Broncos.

