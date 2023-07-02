4th of July festivities ramp up at Red, White, and Boom event in Moss Bluff

Moss Bluff, LA (KPLC) - “Freedom baby, freedom, fireworks, and freedom,” event attendee Kacey Lebleu said.

For many, that’s what the Fourth of July is all about, and each year the community comes together for the Red, White, and Boom event to celebrate.

“It was a beautiful day to come out and I happen to have my granddaughter this weekend so it was an opportunity for her and me to come out have some fun with the community and enjoy the weather on July 1, in Southwest Louisiana,” event attendee Gary Brown said.

Families kicked back and relaxed while listening to the Flamethrowers band perform while enjoying complimentary refreshments.

These yearly festivities have a way of bringing people together. Kacey Lebleu said it’s a much-needed escape.

“It’s important to get everyone involved these last couple of years we’ve been couped up everybody needs to get back out and put the phones down for a little while, they offer a bunch of free stuff take advantage of it,” Lebleu said.

All weekend long people will be aiming to celebrate our country’s independence.

“We’re here for the festivities and the celebration of our independence and who we are and where we started from,” Brown said.

For a complete list of 4th of July events, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.