50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

4th of July festivities ramp up at Red, White, and Boom event in Moss Bluff

KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
By Devon Distefano
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Moss Bluff, LA (KPLC) - “Freedom baby, freedom, fireworks, and freedom,” event attendee Kacey Lebleu said.

For many, that’s what the Fourth of July is all about, and each year the community comes together for the Red, White, and Boom event to celebrate.

“It was a beautiful day to come out and I happen to have my granddaughter this weekend so it was an opportunity for her and me to come out have some fun with the community and enjoy the weather on July 1, in Southwest Louisiana,” event attendee Gary Brown said.

Families kicked back and relaxed while listening to the Flamethrowers band perform while enjoying complimentary refreshments.

These yearly festivities have a way of bringing people together. Kacey Lebleu said it’s a much-needed escape.

“It’s important to get everyone involved these last couple of years we’ve been couped up everybody needs to get back out and put the phones down for a little while, they offer a bunch of free stuff take advantage of it,” Lebleu said.

All weekend long people will be aiming to celebrate our country’s independence.

“We’re here for the festivities and the celebration of our independence and who we are and where we started from,” Brown said.

For a complete list of 4th of July events, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shelter-in-place and evacuation orders have been lifted for the Graywood subdivision and...
Shelter-in-place and evacuation lifted around Calcasieu Refining
A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Common and Bienville streets in the early hours of...
Two-vehicle accident claims life of 19-year-old
Tickets for this year's home will go on sale June 6th!
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
Fueling system on fire at Jeff Davis Electric Fulton substation
Fire extinguished at Jeff Davis Electric Fulton substation
Lake Charles.
Body pulled from waters of Lake Charles

Latest News

KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A return to a more typical summertime pattern begins Monday
4th of July festivities ramp up at Red, White, and Boom event in Moss Bluff
4th of July festivities ramp up at Red, White and Boom event in Moss Bluff
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
City of Lake Charles reschedules trash pickup due to Independence Day observance
7-In-Seven Countdown - Top SWLA HS Football Games 2023: St. Louis/Jennings
7-In-Seven Countdown - Top SWLA HS Football Games 2023: St. Louis/Jennings