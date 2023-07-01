SWLA Arrest Report - June 30, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - June 30, 2023, booking report from Calcasieu Correctional Center.

Xavier Vershun Guillory, 23, DeQuincy: Terrorizing; simple robbery; aggravated assault; simple assault; resisting a police officer with force or violence; domestic abuse battery; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; probation violation.

Monica Elizabeth Ponce, 47, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.

Mikel Abraham Jones, 19, Opelousas: Three counts of simple burglary; theft of a motor vehicle from $5,000 but less than $25,000; illegal carrying of weapons during the commission of a crime; simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling; theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000; theft less than $1,000; illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000; two counts of resisting an officer; obstruction of justice; illegal possession of stolen things over $500.

Tiqua Monique Hayes, 46, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; attempted aggravated arson; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000.

Brittanny Lousie Fontenot, 31, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; drug paraphernalia; criminal trespass; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription.

Cindy Gale Struble, 47, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery.

Sylvia Lasasha Hawkins, 40, Spring, Tx: Illegal transmission of monetary funds.

Keith Joseph Holland, 60, Iowa: Domestic abuse battery; aggravated battery.

Johnathan Michael Sneed, 48, Westlake: Possession of a Schedule II drug; aggravated battery.

Haley Joetta Gordon, 29, Lake Charles: Two counts of contempt of court; three counts of careless operation; five counts of driver must be licensed; four counts of child passenger restraint system; expired registration; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; owner to secure registration; two counts of evidence of motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle; one-way roadways and rotary traffic islands.

Frances Lynn Hebert-McClenahan, 45, Lake Charles: Five counts of theft less than $1,000; three counts of criminal trespass; solicitation on an interstate highway; obedience to and required traffic-control devices; resisting an officer.

Jennifer Ann East, 44, Sulphur: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000; out of state detainer.

Chasity Laney Ellis, 28, Lake Charles: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000.

Tyamber Leann Williams, 25, Baton Rouge: Instate detainer.

Adam Mithcel Smith, 23, Uvalde, Tx: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

