50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWLA Arrest Report - June 30, 2023

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - June 30, 2023, booking report from Calcasieu Correctional Center.

Xavier Vershun Guillory, 23, DeQuincy: Terrorizing; simple robbery; aggravated assault; simple assault; resisting a police officer with force or violence; domestic abuse battery; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; probation violation.

Monica Elizabeth Ponce, 47, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.

Mikel Abraham Jones, 19, Opelousas: Three counts of simple burglary; theft of a motor vehicle from $5,000 but less than $25,000; illegal carrying of weapons during the commission of a crime; simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling; theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000; theft less than $1,000; illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000; two counts of resisting an officer; obstruction of justice; illegal possession of stolen things over $500.

Tiqua Monique Hayes, 46, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; attempted aggravated arson; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000.

Brittanny Lousie Fontenot, 31, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; drug paraphernalia; criminal trespass; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription.

Cindy Gale Struble, 47, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery.

Sylvia Lasasha Hawkins, 40, Spring, Tx: Illegal transmission of monetary funds.

Keith Joseph Holland, 60, Iowa: Domestic abuse battery; aggravated battery.

Johnathan Michael Sneed, 48, Westlake: Possession of a Schedule II drug; aggravated battery.

Haley Joetta Gordon, 29, Lake Charles: Two counts of contempt of court; three counts of careless operation; five counts of driver must be licensed; four counts of child passenger restraint system; expired registration; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; owner to secure registration; two counts of evidence of motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle; one-way roadways and rotary traffic islands.

Frances Lynn Hebert-McClenahan, 45, Lake Charles: Five counts of theft less than $1,000; three counts of criminal trespass; solicitation on an interstate highway; obedience to and required traffic-control devices; resisting an officer.

Jennifer Ann East, 44, Sulphur: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000; out of state detainer.

Chasity Laney Ellis, 28, Lake Charles: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000.

Tyamber Leann Williams, 25, Baton Rouge: Instate detainer.

Adam Mithcel Smith, 23, Uvalde, Tx: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shelter-in-place and evacuation orders have been lifted for the Graywood subdivision and...
Shelter-in-place and evacuation lifted around Calcasieu Refining
A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Common and Bienville streets in the early hours of...
Two-vehicle accident claims life of 19-year-old
Tickets for this year's home will go on sale June 6th!
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
Fueling system on fire at Jeff Davis Electric Fulton substation
Fire extinguished at Jeff Davis Electric Fulton substation
One dead, one injured in overnight shooting in Sulphur
One dead, one injured in overnight shooting in Sulphur

Latest News

House and RV go up in flames on East Vernon Street
House and RV go up in flames on East Vernon Street
House and RV go up in flames on East Vernon Street
7-In-Seven Countdown - Top SWLA HS Football Games 2023: Westlake/Welsh
7-In-Seven Countdown - Top SWLA HS Football Games 2023: Westlake/Welsh
KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Staying hot this weekend, rain returning next week