SWLA residents react to Supreme Court rejection of student debt forgiveness

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Supreme Court rejected President Biden’s plan to wipe away $400 billion in student loan debt today.

Had it been upheld, more than 43 million people would have been eligible to have a significant portion of their debt forgiven.

As the return of loan repayment is set to resume in October, people in Southwest Louisiana are trying to figure out their best financial options, just like Randy Partin’s relative.

“She’s paid it down to just about $50,000, which is incredible, but she is faced now with the resumption of interest rates and payments resuming, and honestly we are looking at a way to try and consolidate it to cut the interest rate down because it’s just not sustainable for her to repay the loan,” Partin said.

Some are on the fence about their opinion on the issue.

“Yes and no,” Jalyn Butler said. “I feel like a lot of students need it and some don’t at all.”

Partin said he’s for people repaying their loans, but said he thinks there could be an alternative to Biden’s plan.

“I’m kind of old school in that respect, however, there has been so much stimulus money put out and government grants given,” Partin said. “I think some portion of student loans should receive forgiveness or at least be maintained at no interest.”

The program would have canceled $10,000 in student loan debt for those making less than $125,000 or households with less than $250,000 in income.

