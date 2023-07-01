S.J. Welsh 7th-grader elected to national office for Junior Beta Club

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - What started as a student joining the Junior Beta Club at her school has grown to a national level.

S.J. Welsh Middle School’s Livi Alexander has been named the National Junior Beta vice president.

We spoke with Livi about the amazing journey she has been on.

“It’s something I’m glad I joined in the first place,” she said. “It’s really changed my life, and it’s really touched me. And I mean, like next year just getting to go to all these conventions, getting to do speeches in front of thousands of people. I mean, that’s just mind-blowing. I still can’t even believe that this has all happened, honestly.”

Livi tells us she is happy to represent her hometown and school and hopes to make everyone proud.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.