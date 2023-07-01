50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

S.J. Welsh 7th-grader elected to national office for Junior Beta Club

By Emma Oertling
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - What started as a student joining the Junior Beta Club at her school has grown to a national level.

S.J. Welsh Middle School’s Livi Alexander has been named the National Junior Beta vice president.

We spoke with Livi about the amazing journey she has been on.

“It’s something I’m glad I joined in the first place,” she said. “It’s really changed my life, and it’s really touched me. And I mean, like next year just getting to go to all these conventions, getting to do speeches in front of thousands of people. I mean, that’s just mind-blowing. I still can’t even believe that this has all happened, honestly.”

Livi tells us she is happy to represent her hometown and school and hopes to make everyone proud.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shelter-in-place and evacuation orders have been lifted for the Graywood subdivision and...
Shelter-in-place and evacuation lifted around Calcasieu Refining
A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Common and Bienville streets in the early hours of...
Two-vehicle accident claims life of 19-year-old
Tickets for this year's home will go on sale June 6th!
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
Fueling system on fire at Jeff Davis Electric Fulton substation
Fire extinguished at Jeff Davis Electric Fulton substation
One dead, one injured in overnight shooting in Sulphur
One dead, one injured in overnight shooting in Sulphur

Latest News

Old Jennings Elementary demolished; James Ward Elementary repurposed
Old Jennings Elementary demolished; James Ward Elementary repurposed
Old Jennings Elementary demolished; James Ward Elementary repurposed
Jennings school demolished
Hunter Borel saw his little sister under water and turning blue and pulled her to the surface...
4-year-old ‘superhero’ saves younger sister from drowning
4-year-old saves sister from drowning
4-year-old 'superhero' saves younger sister from drowning