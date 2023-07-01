50/50 Thursdays
Local church hosts supply giveaway for their community

By Morgan Babineaux
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The New Rock of Faith Church hopes to achieve a strong sense of community with their supply giveaway.

“We are all struggling, across the board, so this is our way of giving back to the community,” event organizer Tammy Laertique said.

Clothing, shoes, school uniforms, and household items are among the things available to families who were able to attend. Everything was free of charge, with no limit on supplies that families could take.

Laertique said the church received many donations and hopes this can become a regular event at the church.

Kylie Godeau is a mother of three and said she is beyond grateful to have events like this in her community.

“I hope everybody is able to come and get everything they may need; sometimes, if they don’t need, they can donate as well, and we can get together as a community and thrive,” Godeau said.

The enthusiasm and true passion of those helping out was contagious.

“We just want to fellowship with you, love on you, and we want y’all to know that we love you, God loves you, and come visit us,” Laertique said. “1413 Martha Street right here in Lake Charles.”

The event lasted from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

