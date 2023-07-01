House and RV go up in flames on East Vernon Street
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The Ward Six Fire Department responded to a house along with a 5th wheel RV on E Vernon Street that was fully engulfed in flames.
Firefighters arrived at the scene in the 3700 block of E Vernon Street, off of Bankens Road, on July 1, at 12:15 a.m. The Houston River and DeQuincy volunteer fire departments were dispatched as automatic aid. The Westlake Fire Department was also dispatched for a water tank due to the lack of hydrants in the area.
No injuries were reported.
Firefighters cleared the scene at approximately 6 a.m.
