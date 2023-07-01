50/50 Thursdays
4-year-old ‘superhero’ saves younger sister from drowning

By Theresa Schmidt
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - In just seconds, summer fun can turn to summer tragedy. But this story has a happy ending – a 4-year-old boy saved his 2-year-old sister from nearly drowning.

Four-year-old Hunter Borel is being hailed as a hero after pulling his unconscious baby sister from the pool a week ago.

Little Remington was blue, and it was terrifying as frantic efforts were made to revive her.

Her parents Blake and Susan Borel are sharing their story to raise awareness.

“Our son was yelling, and then all the kids were yelling, ‘Remi! Mama! Remi!’ Our 4-year-old son was carrying her out of the water up the steps ,and then one of our friends grabbed her,” Susan said.

“Whenever we brought her out, she was blue, no pulse,“ Blake said.

“She was hospitalized overnight. We rushed her to Memorial and they kept her overnight for observation.

On the day of the near tragedy, there was a birthday party around the pool. Sometimes the danger seems almost heightened when a lot of people are there because everyone thinks someone else is watching.

“You get complacent. We’ve always let her [swim] since she had her puddle jumper, we’ve let her jump in and kept an eye on her. You think she’s got it, and in a split second her floatie is off and they find her in the pool floating,” Blake said.

Meanwhile, someone in the family bought Hunter a superhero cape and a certificate, and he has many admirers for preventing a horrible tragedy.

Hunter’s advice: “Put the floaties on.”

The Borels said Remi has no lingering effects from the near-drowning. They plan to step up safety around their pool and hope others will do the same.

The parents say Remi was wearing a U.S. Coast Guard-approved floatation device that she cannot remove herself. They think someone removed it for an unknown reason.

