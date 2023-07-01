50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mostly dry again Sunday, showers and storms begin to return afterwards

By Max Lagano
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As we begin our new week, we’ll start to see some new weather! It will have to wait until after Sunday however, since hot and mostly dry conditions will continue at least for one more day. High temperatures are slated to return to the mid and upper 90′s, with widespread heat indices returning to the triple digits. As has been the case over the past week, you still will want to use extra caution if spending time outdoors. This includes staying hydrated and taking frequent breaks if doing any sort of physical activity. The only difference may be a couple pop-up showers by the late afternoon, but any coverage of rain looks likely to be very limited and should dwindle quickly after sunset.

KPLC First Alert Forecast
KPLC First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

Speaking of rain, we finally will see better rain chances return to Southwest Louisiana. This may begin even as early as late Monday. As the upper-level high pressure that has controlled our pattern begins to back off, that may allow a couple additional showers or even a thunderstorm to fire up in the afternoon.

A scattering of storms may finally return by the middle of the week.
A scattering of storms may finally return by the middle of the week.(KPLC)

By Tuesday, things may look more like a typical summertime pattern with some afternoon thunderstorms set to to return. If you’re planning on spending time outside for the 4th of July, treat the afternoon like we normally would during the summer. Keep an eye on the sky during in the afternoon, and head indoors if you hear thunder. Still, any showers or storms likely would be scattered and end in the evening. So there should not be many problems for firework displays.

Even greater rain chances are set to return by later during the week.
Even greater rain chances are set to return by later during the week.(KPLC)

The greatest change to the pattern will come by the late week. That’s when rain chances look to be the greatest, from Thursday and potentially lasting into the weekend. A few disturbances may work closer to the area by then and have even more moisture in place. Thus, we could see a more widespread coverage of afternoon storms which also would knock temperatures down closer to the low 90′s.

Meanwhile in the tropics, things are quiet in the Atlantic, and no development is expected within the next week.

- Max Lagano

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shelter-in-place and evacuation orders have been lifted for the Graywood subdivision and...
Shelter-in-place and evacuation lifted around Calcasieu Refining
A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Common and Bienville streets in the early hours of...
Two-vehicle accident claims life of 19-year-old
Tickets for this year's home will go on sale June 6th!
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
Fueling system on fire at Jeff Davis Electric Fulton substation
Fire extinguished at Jeff Davis Electric Fulton substation
One dead, one injured in overnight shooting in Sulphur
One dead, one injured in overnight shooting in Sulphur

Latest News

KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Staying hot this weekend, rain returning next week
KPLC 7 News Nightcast - KPLC First Alert Forecast
KPLC / KVHP FOX29 / ABC SWLA News Now - KPLC First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: No change in the weather yet, but rain may return soon!