FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mostly dry again Sunday, showers and storms begin to return afterwards

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As we begin our new week, we’ll start to see some new weather! It will have to wait until after Sunday however, since hot and mostly dry conditions will continue at least for one more day. High temperatures are slated to return to the mid and upper 90′s, with widespread heat indices returning to the triple digits. As has been the case over the past week, you still will want to use extra caution if spending time outdoors. This includes staying hydrated and taking frequent breaks if doing any sort of physical activity. The only difference may be a couple pop-up showers by the late afternoon, but any coverage of rain looks likely to be very limited and should dwindle quickly after sunset.

KPLC First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

Speaking of rain, we finally will see better rain chances return to Southwest Louisiana. This may begin even as early as late Monday. As the upper-level high pressure that has controlled our pattern begins to back off, that may allow a couple additional showers or even a thunderstorm to fire up in the afternoon.

A scattering of storms may finally return by the middle of the week. (KPLC)

By Tuesday, things may look more like a typical summertime pattern with some afternoon thunderstorms set to to return. If you’re planning on spending time outside for the 4th of July, treat the afternoon like we normally would during the summer. Keep an eye on the sky during in the afternoon, and head indoors if you hear thunder. Still, any showers or storms likely would be scattered and end in the evening. So there should not be many problems for firework displays.

Even greater rain chances are set to return by later during the week. (KPLC)

The greatest change to the pattern will come by the late week. That’s when rain chances look to be the greatest, from Thursday and potentially lasting into the weekend. A few disturbances may work closer to the area by then and have even more moisture in place. Thus, we could see a more widespread coverage of afternoon storms which also would knock temperatures down closer to the low 90′s.

Meanwhile in the tropics, things are quiet in the Atlantic, and no development is expected within the next week.

- Max Lagano

