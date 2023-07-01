7-In-Seven Countdown - Top SWLA HS Football Games 2023: Westlake/Welsh

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Westlake and Welsh split their last two matchups with Welsh winning last year’s game 29-12, and for Westlake head coach John Richardson it’s a sentimental game for him as he won a state championship with the Greyhounds back in 2017.

“I had a lot of good years and I have a lot of respect for the people and the coaches there in that community I worked with a lot of those guys before and even coached a couple of them when they were in high school so we’re always looking forward to going back over there,” Westlake Head Coach, John Richardson said, “Welsh is a football town and we know it’s going to be a great challenge and we’re looking forward to going over there and playing”.

New Welsh head coach Ronnie Courville served as a volunteer coach during Welsh’s championship run and says he learned a lot from coach Richardson and from his time with the program he knows they come ready to play every Friday night.

“They’re just a quality opponent, anytime you get to face those teams that are well coached that are going to be motivated that’s a really good opportunity to grow as a team because you know they’re going to be ready you know they’re going to be a good matchup and that’s going to help us grow throughout the season,” Courville said.

Here’s what each coach said about how their team looks so far this Summer.

“We got a lot of guys in a couple of different positions and you know really getting to see them grow into those positions through seven on seven through our helmets after workouts really watching those guys you know, gain some experience in those new positions has been good,” Courville said

“We graduated over 20 seniors this past year. So we’re going to have a pretty young football team, but we’re really excited with the progress that they’ve been making through the spring and through the summer,” Richardson said. “They’re working really hard and we know the future is going to be bright. We’re just trying to get them ready for the upcoming season, the inexperience that we know we’re going to have, we’re not using that as a crutch we’re going to go out there and compete on Friday night”.

This year’s game is set for Sept. 8 at Welsh.

