50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Winner of stolen lottery ticket finally gets his jackpot

Massachusetts State Lottery officials presented Paul Little with his $3 million check Friday.
Massachusetts State Lottery officials presented Paul Little with his $3 million check Friday.(WCVB via CNN Newsource)
By WCVB Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (WCVB) - A lottery winner is getting his jackpot after someone else tried to cash in on his luck.

Massachusetts State Lottery officials presented Paul Little with his $3 million check Friday.

Little had bought the ticket from a liquor store in January but accidentally left it behind.

Unable to find the ticket, Little assumed it was lost.

Days later, two clerks who worked at the liquor store tried to cash in the winning ticket, which appeared to be torn and burned.

That led to an investigation, and surveillance video from the store confirmed that the pair had not purchased the winning ticket.

They are now facing charges in connection with the case.

Copyright 2023 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shelter-in-place and evacuation orders have been lifted for the Graywood subdivision and...
Shelter-in-place and evacuation lifted around Calcasieu Refining
A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Common and Bienville streets in the early hours of...
Two-vehicle accident claims life of 19-year-old
Tickets for this year's home will go on sale June 6th!
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
Fueling system on fire at Jeff Davis Electric Fulton substation
Fire extinguished at Jeff Davis Electric Fulton substation
One dead, one injured in overnight shooting in Sulphur
One dead, one injured in overnight shooting in Sulphur

Latest News

Lafayette police investigating human remains in Mississippi
U.S. Rep. George Santos speaks to reporters outside of the federal courthouse in Central Islip,...
Prosecutors in Rep. George Santos’ case say they have given his defense over 80K pages of material
Police clear a street on the third night of protests sparked by the fatal police shooting of a...
French president urges parents to keep teens at home as government orders buses to stop at 9 p.m.
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Biden speaks after Supreme Court decision on student loans