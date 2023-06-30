50/50 Thursdays
‘United We Give’ Blood Drive: Give the gift of life this 4th of July weekend

Happening now through Monday in Lake Charles
By Angelica Butine
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The need for blood remains an issue across the U.S. and here in Southwest Louisiana. This Fourth of July weekend the LifeShare Blood Center in Lake Charles is giving residents a chance to support the community’s blood supply.

“Everyone who donates blood saves a life,” LifeShare Regional Director Sean Melancon said. “So you’re actually having a huge impact on your community, and with ‘United We Give,’ we’re trying to bring awareness to the need for blood during the summer.”

“We always hear, I’m scared of needles, or I haven’t been asked before. Or, you know, I really don’t have time. So we hear all kinds of excuses, but we’re asking people now to overcome those excuses. Realize that when you come in, spend 30 minutes of your day donating blood, you’re actually saving a life. There’s a patient in a hospital right now who needs your blood and is depending on you to come out and donate,” Melancon said.

Everyone who donates during the drive will receive a “United We Give” t-shirt and a $10 gift card from Raising Cane’s.

"United We Give" Blood Drive
"United We Give" Blood Drive

You can visit the blood center at 214 Dr. Michael Debakey Dr. to donate on the following days:

  • Friday, June 30 - 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Saturday, July 1 - 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Sunday, July 2 - 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Monday, July 3 - 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

If you can’t make it during the drive, you can always contact LifeShare to make an appointment to donate or find a mobile blood drive in your area.

