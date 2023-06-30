SWLA Arrest Report - June 29, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - June 29, 2023, booking report from Calcasieu Correctional Center.

Brailon Rashawn Green, 20, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; improper turning at an intersection; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ernest Nathaniel Brown Jr., 19, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; illegal carrying of weapons; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Christopher Diajion Richardson, 19, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; illegal carrying of weapons; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal possession of stolen firearms; possession of or dealing in illegally transferred weapons; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime.

Tyrenesha Michel Vickers, 31, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer by flight; resisting a police officer with violence; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug.

Danny Allen Bush, 29, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges).

Christopher James Daniels, 33, Hayes: Domestic abuse battery.

Tyson Voneric Francis, 36, Iowa: Third offense DWI.

David Keith Ware, 48, Breaux Bridge: Forgery.

Michael Shawn Granger, 44, Bell City: Domestic abuse (2 charges).

Devonte Dewayne Bilbo, 21, Lake Charles: Cruelty to juveniles.

John Christopher Claiborne, 40, Baton Rouge: Theft under $25,000; instate detainer.

Jacob Michael Mcneil, 24, Iowa: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; hit and run driving.

Terry Brant Barclay, 48, Ragley: Possession of a Schedule IV drug; trespassing.

Frederick John Daigle Jr., 46, Opelousas: Burglary; property damage under $50,000; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Kerry Salas De La Miya, 40, Lake Charles: Burglary; property damage under $50,000; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Melissa Renee Floyd Miller, 41, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; burglary; property damage under $50,000; possession of a Schedule II drug.

