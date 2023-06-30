Retired judge and public defender disagree on SCOTUS decision on Affirmative Action

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Whether one is disappointed by the decision or applauds it may depend on life experiences. A retired Third Circuit judge and a public defender have much different perspectives.

In his early years as at attorney, retired Judge Gene Thibodeaux was a civil rights activist. And now, after many years of work to bring about fairness and equality, he is disappointed.

“This Supreme Court decision has effectively ended 45 years of the Supreme Court saying that diversity is a valid objective. Now they are saying that, despite our preference for precedent, they’re now saying that precedent doesn’t matter,” said Thibodeaux.

However, local public defender King Alexander says admissions to schools of higher learning should be based on merit.

“We’ve got to stop carving Americans up into these little boxes, pigeonholing them as a this or that. Let everyone compete on their merits. That’s what Dr. King was talking about. All he wanted was a level playing field and now that that’s been achieved, some want more and tend to make their livings in what some call the grievance industry,” he said.

While Alexander admits Affirmative Action may have been necessary, he asks, does it go on forever?

“You cannot square the equal protection clause with saying, ‘You have the scores to meet our criteria, but we are rejecting you because you are an Asian American or you are a Caucasian American and we want more of these,’” said Alexander.

Also, Judge Thibodeaux asks how far does it extend?

“Now that the Supreme Court has decided Affirmative Action is no longer valid, where does that take us? Do we give preferences now to athletes? Do we give preferences to those whose parents went to a particular university?”

Thibodeaux considers the decision a step back and something that won’t improve race relations in the country, yet says the court did leave a bright light saying a college could consider the experiences of applicants.

Alexander’s only disappointment is that the decision was not unanimous.

