REPORT: LSU to hire Texas A&M’s Nate Yeskie as next pitching coach

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head baseball coach Jay Johnson has reportedly hired his new pitching coach in Nate Yeskie, who spent the last two seasons with Texas A&M, according to D1 Baseball’s Kendall Rogers.

SCOOP: @LSUbaseball is hiring Nate Yeskie as its next pitching coach, @d1baseball has learned. Yeskie spent the last two seasons with the Aggies and helped them reach the final four in 2022. He also won @d1baseball Assistant of the Year honors in 2017 with Or St. #GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/3QQLT4yZ23 — Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) June 30, 2023

Yeski, helped the Aggies reach the final four in Omaha in 2022 and won the D1 Baseball Assistant Coach of the Year Honors in 2017 with Oregon State.

The former A&M pitching coach is replacing Wes Johnson who spent one year in Baton Rouge before accepting the head coaching job at Georgia. Johnson was a big part in helping develop Skenes into a top pick in the upcoming MLB Draft.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.