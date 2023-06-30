Lafayette police investigating human remains in Mississippi

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lafayette Police Department is investigating human remains found in Pearl River County in Mississippi, according to the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff David Allison says the Lafayette Police Department contacted them on Monday, June 19, requesting assistance in searching for human remains they believed were dumped at a location in Mississippi. The area was searched and no remains were found.

However, on Thursday, June 29, Lafayette police called back with a new location near Hwy. 11 and Stone Chapel Road. Human remains were found at the second location later that afternoon. The road was closed and the area secured while Mississippi officials waited for Lafayette police to arrive. Lafayette officers arrived around 9:30 p.m. and worked through the night.

Lafayette Police Department officials say they are currently waiting for the coroner’s examination to release details on the incident.

