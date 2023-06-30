Gov. Edwards announces partial veto of state budget, restores $100 million in funding for LDH

BATON ROUGE (WVUE) - Governor John Bel Edwards has vetoed a portion of the state budget passed by the Louisiana legislature during this year’s session.

Edwards signed five line-item vetoes, notably focusing on funding for the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) and the Department of Education.

The vetoes were not unsurprising, with Edwards voicing his displeasure with $100 million in last-minute reductions to the final budget of LDH.

The budget was passed in the final minutes of session, just before the legal deadline to do so without triggering a special session.

“A lot of legislators felt very blindsided, and that’s something that frankly I haven’t seen in 21 years of watching this process play out,” said Jan Moller, Executive Director of the Louisiana Budget Project. “I’ve never seen a cut of this magnitude, 100 million dollars to a key agency done without public debate in the last few minutes of the session.”

The head of the LDH warned legislators that a $100 million budget reduction could result in a loss of $700 million, once federal matching funds are taken into account.

“There had been discussion in committee with how the health department would respond if they had to cut 22 million dollars, and they explained what would happen and that wouldn’t have been good news,” Moller said. “There was never an in-depth discussion, nobody ever brought the health department to the table and asked them, ‘What would you cut if we gave you 100 million dollars less?’”

Houma Representative Jerome Zeringue, a Republican, is chair of the House Appropriations Committee.

Zeringue took issue with the $100 million being referred to as a “cut.” He said LDH, at the start of the session, came to the legislature and asked for an increase of $205 million.

On the house floor, representatives said they would give LDH $136 million of their request and forwarded the budget to the senate. The senate increased LDH’s funding by $244 million, then sent it back to the house, Zeringue said.

When the final budget was passed, it had listed $144 million, Zeringue said.

“I understand why [the Governor] did it, but I don’t necessarily agree in so much as, again, LDH is receiving a significant amount more funding than they received last year,” Zeringue said. “It wasn’t a cut, it was just a reduction in what they asked for. But he indicated he was going to restore that and he did.”

This year’s was a fiscal session, which is meant to focus on fiscal issues like taxes, budgets and funding, as opposed to a regular session.

Dillard University political analyst Robert Collins said he was disappointed by the amount of time that was spent on so-called “culture war” issues, like trans children, pronouns, etc.

“Constitutionally, we have mandated that every other year we’re supposed to go into a fiscal session. This is a fiscal session year,” Collins said. “This year was supposed to concentrate on fiscal issues, and that’s it. The members chose, or at least some of the members chose, to make this session a culture wars session.”

Collins said the Louisiana Constitution provides for legislators to have the ability to introduce up to five bills that aren’t fiscal in nature.

“When you waste a lot of time fighting culture wars, what happens is you get into the last couple days of the legislature, and there’s not enough time left to really deal with the very complex issues that are inherent to a state legislative budget and a state executive budget,” he said.

It remains to be seen if there will be a special session to override any of the Governor’s vetoes this year.

