Gerstner Memorial Blvd. and Ward Line Rd. runabout project moves to new construction phase

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The intersection of Hwy 14 (Gerstner Memorial Blvd.) and Hwy 397 (Ward Line Rd.) will no longer be an all-way stop, according to DOTD.

Traffic is now being directed to the newly built portion of the runabout.

Ward Line Road remains closed but is expected to reopen on July 28.

DOTD says construction on the runabout project is ongoing.

