Funeral services announced for former Vinton assistant fire chief Arthur Frederick Tidwell II

Vinton, LA (KPLC) - Funeral services and a celebration of life have been announced for the former assistant fire chief of Vinton, Arthur “Teddy” Frederick Tidwell II.

Tidwell, 62, passed away earlier this week on June 27, in Houston, Texas Hospital following post-op complications associated with his lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer.

Arthur "Teddy" Frederick Tidwell II (Hixon Funeral Home)

He was a native well-known resident of Vinton, operating Tiger Well Service and Aggie Supply for 35 years. Tidwell served his community as a volunteer firefighter for 27 years, 7 of which he served as the assistant fire chief assisting his community during several natural disasters.

Tidwell was known for his love of yard work, camping, and cooking for crowds. His family says he will be remembered as a man who never met a stranger and lived life to the fullest, even up to the end.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 1 at Vinton Methodist Church.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday in the church. Words of comfort and expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family HERE.

