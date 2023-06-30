FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Staying hot this weekend, rain returning next week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We have another day or two left of this very hot and dry pattern before changes begin to move in. The high pressure system that has controlled our pattern will finally begin to weaken, although not enough Saturday to prevent temperatures from reaching the mid to upper 90′s again. And with enough humidity still in place, that means heat indices will return again to the triple digits. So that means we’ll have to continue to use caution if spending time outdoors. Remmeber to stay hydrated, wear light-colored clothing if possible and take breaks if doing any physical activity.

Hot and mostly dry conditions continue Saturday. (KPLC)

Sunday does not look to be wholly different, but the high pressure may begin to back off enough to slightly reduce temperatures, though we’ll still be very warm. And things should stay mainly dry as well, though a few late day showers cannot entirely be ruled out.

KPLC First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

Better rain chances will finally return next week. By Tuesday, that high will weaken enough where some scattered afternoon showers and storms may return to SWLA. This will begin the return of a more typical summertime pattern, with daily afternoon rain chances hanging around through the week. As far as the 4th of July goes, any rain activity should wind down after sunset, so firework displays should not be impacted too much. You’ll just want to keep an eye on the sky during the late afternoon however. Even better rain chances may also be in store by late week, with the help of nearby disturbances.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

The tropics are quiet at the moment, but we continue to track the remnants of Cindy for possible redevelopment over the next few days near Bermuda. Chances are slim and any new development would move north. There is no threat to SWLA through next week.

