First Alert Forecast: No change in the weather yet, but rain may return soon!

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Unfortunately the hot and humid weather pattern remains in place for now, but there are signs of this changing in a few days.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

For now though rain look unlikely and high humidity is expected to continue into the weekend, and this means heat indices will be staying elevated as well without significant shade or rain to cool things down, in excess of 110° for some areas. Remember to exercise caution if spending time outdoors. Drink plenty of water, wear lighter-colored clothing, and move to an air conditioned room when possible if you feel yourself starting to overheat. Never leave small children or pets unattended in the high temperatures.

This weather pattern is not expected to see much change for at least a few more days as high pressure remains in place over our area. This will also keep the storm track off to our north so we are likely to stay very dry even with the occasional passing disturbance, and rain chances will remain minimal.

High pressure will start to weaken by Sunday and the start of next week which could give us some breathing room for temperatures to fall, although generally warm temperatures will continue. Rain chances will start to see a return as high pressure erodes, and we will likely see a return to isolated and scattered showers by midweek, possibly as soon as late Sunday with a few sprinkles. Rain should be done by fireworks time in the evening hours.

The tropics are quiet at the moment, but we continue to track the remnants of Cindy for possible redevelopment over the next few days near Bermuda. Chances are slim and any new development would move north. There is no threat to SWLA through next week.

