“Community Baby Shower” held to assist DeRidder moms

By Emma Oertling
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Health System and Aetna have partnered together to help mothers in DeRidder with a “Community Baby Shower.”

The shower was held to offer assistance and education to new mothers.

“Something like this is so important for the community, just because they just need support,” said Haley Feazell, director of Maternal-Child Services at Beauregard Health Systems. “Having a baby is hard; raising kids is hard. The world’s not what it used to be, and so it takes a village. And so we’re here to be that village.”

This is the first time Beauregard Health System has held the “Community Baby Shower,” and hopes it will not be the last.

Beauregard Health System has expressed how much they enjoyed partnering with Aetna on this special project, and hope to continue to help the parents of DeRidder.

