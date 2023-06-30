Acadia deputy disarmed, held against will

Tyson Perry (Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An Acadia Parish deputy was held against his will for about an hour Tuesday, authorities said.

The deputy was following up on a criminal investigation when a resident of the property approached him with a gun and disarmed him, according to information from the Acadian Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The deputy was held for about an hour until he was able to convince the suspects to release him, authorities said.

The Louisiana State Police Tactical Response Unit and the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office Tactical Response Unit arrested three people and searched the property.

Deputies said more than 25 weapons were recovered, as well as parts of what are believed to be potentially an explosive device.

”Our number one goal was achieved early on and that was the safety of the deputy affected,” Sheriff KP Gibson said in a statement. “Our secondary goal was to arrest suspects in this case without incident. That was achieved with the partnership with the Louisiana State Police.”

Three Eunice residents were arrested.

Tyson Perry, 40: Aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault of a peace officer, aggravated assault with a firearm, false imprisonment, and disarming a peace officer.

Laurie Vasseur, 39: Principal to disarming a peace officer, principal to aggravated Kidnapping, principal to false imprisonment, and principal to aggravated assault of a peace officer.

Seth Vuillemont, 39: Principal to disarming a peace officer, principal to aggravated kidnapping, principal to false imprisonment, principal to aggravated assault of a peace officer, and sex offender registration violations.

Officials say additional charges may be filed.

Laurie Vasseur. (Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office)

Seth Vuillemont (Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office)

