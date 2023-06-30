50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Acadia deputy disarmed, held against will

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Tyson Perry
Tyson Perry(Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An Acadia Parish deputy was held against his will for about an hour Tuesday, authorities said.

The deputy was following up on a criminal investigation when a resident of the property approached him with a gun and disarmed him, according to information from the Acadian Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The deputy was held for about an hour until he was able to convince the suspects to release him, authorities said.

The Louisiana State Police Tactical Response Unit and the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office Tactical Response Unit arrested three people and searched the property.

Deputies said more than 25 weapons were recovered, as well as parts of what are believed to be potentially an explosive device.

”Our number one goal was achieved early on and that was the safety of the deputy affected,” Sheriff KP Gibson said in a statement. “Our secondary goal was to arrest suspects in this case without incident. That was achieved with the partnership with the Louisiana State Police.”

Three Eunice residents were arrested.

Tyson Perry, 40: Aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault of a peace officer, aggravated assault with a firearm, false imprisonment, and disarming a peace officer.

Laurie Vasseur, 39: Principal to disarming a peace officer, principal to aggravated Kidnapping, principal to false imprisonment, and principal to aggravated assault of a peace officer.

Seth Vuillemont, 39: Principal to disarming a peace officer, principal to aggravated kidnapping, principal to false imprisonment, principal to aggravated assault of a peace officer, and sex offender registration violations.

Officials say additional charges may be filed.

Laurie Vasseur.
Laurie Vasseur.(Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office)
Seth Vuillemont
Seth Vuillemont(Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shelter-in-place and evacuation orders have been lifted for the Graywood subdivision and...
Shelter-in-place and evacuation lifted around Calcasieu Refining
A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Common and Bienville streets in the early hours of...
Two-vehicle accident claims life of 19-year-old
Tickets for this year's home will go on sale June 6th!
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
Fueling system on fire at Jeff Davis Electric Fulton substation
Fire extinguished at Jeff Davis Electric Fulton substation
One dead, one injured in overnight shooting in Sulphur
One dead, one injured in overnight shooting in Sulphur

Latest News

KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Staying hot this weekend, rain returning next week
‘United We Give’ Blood Drive: Give the gift of life this 4th of July weekend
‘United We Give’ Blood Drive: Give the gift of life this 4th of July weekend
‘United We Give’ Blood Drive: Give the gift of life this 4th of July weekend
LifeShare 'United We Give' Blood Drive kicks off
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: No change in the weather yet, but rain may return soon!