7-In-Seven Countdown - Top SWLA HS Football Games 2023: Kinder/Rosepine

Like every other game on this list, Kinder vs. Rosepine has been an intriguing one over the past couple of years, so much so that it's turned into somewhat of a rivalry, but a respectful, and competitive one for both sides.

“They have a very successful program over there football-wise, and they’re kind of the gold standard over there as far as small schools go, for all athletics, and a lot of that is because a lot of their athletes play multiple sports which is something that I am really envious of,” said Kinder Head Coach Justin Reed on Rosepine. “Their competitive spirit kind of takes over when they get into these big games and it kind of allows us to hopefully arise to their competitiveness, and I think our kids typically don’t back down, and I think that’s what has led to us having some really close matchups over the past couple of years.”

2022 was no exception to the close nature of the Kinder Rosepine matchups, as the Yellow Jackets won the low-scoring affair 14-7. 2023 is a new chapter for Kinder and Rosepine as both schools have first year head coaches, Kinder with Justin Reed, and Rosepine with Troy Gardner.

“Their program has been well established, and I know Coach Fuselier just left and Coach Ducote were really close friends, they called each other from time to time and bounced ideas off of one another, and I just think it’s a respectful, and has kind of grown into a rivalry, a respectful rivalry, that the head coaches and players are excited to play in,” said Rosepine Head Coach Troy Gardner.

Recent Matchups:

2022: Kinder 14-7

2021: Rosepine 48-22

2020: Kinder 40-7

2019: Kinder 42-26

The new ‘rivalry’ will be restored on Thursday, September 14th, when the Yellow Jackets make the trip to Rosepine.

