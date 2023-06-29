50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Vapor products tax to increase on July 1

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:33 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Revenue is reminding residents that the excise tax rate that wholesalers and retailers pay on vapor products and electronic cigarettes will be increasing from five cents per milliliter to 15 cents per milliliter beginning on July 1, 2023.

The increase is due to Act 414 HB635 of this legislative session which was signed into law by Gov. Jon Bel Edwards.

The new law says that retailers purchasing these products tax-free directly from online authorized manufacturers will be required to pay the excise tax each month. Stores selling vapor products can also expect increased inspections by enforcement agents as well as penalties, fines, and license forfeiture for those that do not pay the tax.

Additionally, beginning on Oct. 1, every vapor product manufacturer and alternative nicotine product manufacturer whose products are sold in Louisiana must register each product with the Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control (ATC). The Vapor Product and Alternative Nicotine Product Directory will be available on ATC’s website by Nov. 1.

The bill was sponsored by Representative Paul Hollis (R) of District 104 in Saint Tammany Parish.

Here are the votes for the State House and Senate Representatives in SWLA:

SENATE

Voted Yes

  • Heather Miley Cloud (R) - Dist. 28
  • Mike Reese (R) - Dist. 30
  • Mark Abraham (R) - Dist. 25
  • Jeremy P. Stine (R) - Dist. 27

HOUSE

Votes represent the final vote to concur on Senate amendments

Voted Yes

  • Charles Anthony Owen (R) - Dist. 30
  • R. Dewith Carrier (R) - Dist. 32
  • Les Farnum (R) - Dist. 33
  • Wilford Dan Carter, Sr. (D) - Dist. 34
  • Brett F. Geymann (R) - Dist. 35
  • Troy D. Romero (R) - Dist. 37
  • Ryan Bourriaque (R) - Dist. 47

Absent Votes

  • Phillip Eric Tarver (R) - Dist. 36

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shelter-in-place and evacuation orders have been lifted for the Graywood subdivision and...
Shelter-in-place and evacuation lifted around Calcasieu Refining
A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Common and Bienville streets in the early hours of...
Two-vehicle accident claims life of 19-year-old
Tickets for this year's home will go on sale June 6th!
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
Fueling system on fire at Jeff Davis Electric Fulton substation
Fire extinguished at Jeff Davis Electric Fulton substation
One dead, one injured in overnight shooting in Sulphur
One dead, one injured in overnight shooting in Sulphur

Latest News

Afternoon conditions Thursday
First Alert Forecast: Little change to the heat through the weekend, showers could return next week
Silver Alert: Authorities searching for missing Patterson man
Silver Alert: Authorities searching for missing Patterson man
Taking your dog out during the hottest part of the day could lead to heat stress and even heat...
How to keep pets safe during the heat wave
Keep pets safe in the heat
Heat safety tips for pets