Vapor products tax to increase on July 1

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Revenue is reminding residents that the excise tax rate that wholesalers and retailers pay on vapor products and electronic cigarettes will be increasing from five cents per milliliter to 15 cents per milliliter beginning on July 1, 2023.

The increase is due to Act 414 HB635 of this legislative session which was signed into law by Gov. Jon Bel Edwards.

The new law says that retailers purchasing these products tax-free directly from online authorized manufacturers will be required to pay the excise tax each month. Stores selling vapor products can also expect increased inspections by enforcement agents as well as penalties, fines, and license forfeiture for those that do not pay the tax.

Additionally, beginning on Oct. 1, every vapor product manufacturer and alternative nicotine product manufacturer whose products are sold in Louisiana must register each product with the Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control (ATC). The Vapor Product and Alternative Nicotine Product Directory will be available on ATC’s website by Nov. 1.

The bill was sponsored by Representative Paul Hollis (R) of District 104 in Saint Tammany Parish.

Here are the votes for the State House and Senate Representatives in SWLA:

Voted Yes

Heather Miley Cloud (R) - Dist. 28

Mike Reese (R) - Dist. 30

Mark Abraham (R) - Dist. 25

Jeremy P. Stine (R) - Dist. 27

Votes represent the final vote to concur on Senate amendments

Voted Yes

Charles Anthony Owen (R) - Dist. 30

R. Dewith Carrier (R) - Dist. 32

Les Farnum (R) - Dist. 33

Wilford Dan Carter, Sr. (D) - Dist. 34

Brett F. Geymann (R) - Dist. 35

Troy D. Romero (R) - Dist. 37

Ryan Bourriaque (R) - Dist. 47

Absent Votes

Phillip Eric Tarver (R) - Dist. 36

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.