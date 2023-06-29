SWLA Arrest Report - June 28, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - June 28, 2023, booking report from Calcasieu Correctional Center.

Dustin Lee Coleman, 38, Lake Charles: Failure to return or surrender a leased movable worth over $1,000.

Keith Nathaniel Benson, 31, Vinton: Bank fraud.

Blake Dean Cooley, 28, DeQuincy: Trespassing; home invasion; dating partner abuse.

Cory Jaden Gatte, 18, Jennings: Illegal use of dangerous weapons; assault by drive-by shooting.

Aaron Wayne Lavergne Sr., 47, Hayes: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; driving on a roadway laned for traffic.

Ashton Carlos Douglas, 36, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of felonies.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.