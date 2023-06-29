Sulphur Waste Management reminds public to follow guidelines

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Sulphur Waste Management seeks to remind residents of their garbage collection guidelines to ensure efficient collection.

They state that only the following items are accepted outside of your garbage container:

Construction debris: wood, carpet materials resulting from construction, remodeling, repair, or demolition; Must be in bundles, and only 5 bundles per service day; only residential construction debris; If contractor is hired for remodeling, repair, or demolition, it will have to be removed by contractor or disposed of by homeowner.

Bulk waste: furniture, including mattresses, that cannot be placed in the garbage container.

Appliances: refrigerators, freezers, stoves, washing machines, dryers, and water tanks; must be free of all CFCs (chlorofluorocarbons) and refrigerants.

Loose brush: tree limbs, cannot be more than 4 inches in diameter and 6 feet in length; must be bundles and tied and not more than 35 lbs. in weight. Tree limbs and brush are serviced by the City of Sulphur and cannot be mixed with bulk waste or construction debris.