Silver Alert: Authorities searching for missing Patterson man

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana State Police Troop I has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Patterson Police Department as authorities search for Thomas Cooper Sothern, 86, of Patterson who suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgement.

Sothern was reported missing on Wednesday, June 28, shortly after 8 p.m. He was last seen at his residence on Guyther St. in Patterson.

He is believed to be traveling in a white 2011 Ford Transit van with the Louisiana license plate 991FPM. Sothern was last seen wearing blue jeans, a maroon-colored shirt, and possibly black shoes.

Sothern is described as a white male with gray hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5′9″ and weighs about 140 pounds.

Authorities ask anyone with information on Sothern’s location to please contact Major Clyde Phillips with the Patterson Police Department at 985-395-6161 or by calling 911.

