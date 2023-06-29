Several from SWLA among crowd as National champs LSU celebrates in Baton Rouge

Baton Rouge, LA (KPLC) - A crowd turned out at Alex Box Stadium Wednesday night to celebrate LSU winning the College Baseball National Championship.

Several from Southwest Louisiana were in attendance, joining the Tigers as they returned to Baton Rouge with their seventh title trophy.

LSU defeated the Florida Gators in the three-game national championship series.

“I’ve been loving LSU baseball since I could remember, since I was little, and we’ve been huge fans,” said Grace Pickle. “I came for the basketball women’s so I wouldn’t miss the boys’ baseball.”

“And I didn’t get to come for girls’ basketball so might as well make the trip for this one,” her friend, Natalie Theriot, added.

One special thing about this Tigers national championship was the fact that three former Southwest Louisiana athletes were on the team: Barbe graduate Gavin Guidry, Rosepine graduate Ethan Frey, and Pitkin graduate Garrett Edwards.

“Being able to do what I do as a journalist, I’ve seen all three of them play, and talked to a few of them, so it’s really cool to see some hometown kids do well for themselves and for the university,” said Kevin Bruchhaus, a reporter for the Jennings Daily News.

“I mean, its LSU, you got to come out,” Gage Higginbotham said. “I was here for the national championship in 2019, watched the women’s college basketball championship. I’ve been watching LSU sports since probably before I can remember, so it’s just a big thing, big part of my family growing up in Louisiana.”

Wednesday night’s celebration included a trophy ceremony and a firework display. Head Coach Jay Johnson, and several players addressed the massive crowd in Baton Rouge.

“It’s awesome, and I don’t know how they got from Omaha to here so quick, but it was awesome to see their support,” LSU ace Paul Skenes said. “I know there will be a lot of fans here tonight to support us, but that’s been the story of our year, and that’s the story of LSU baseball, just the fan support and how much it means to the city. So obviously it means a lot to us as players and for it to mean a lot to a lot of other people is special.”

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.