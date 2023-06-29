Police arrest one in ongoing shooting investigation

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An 18-year-old was arrested after his alleged involvement in a shooting that occurred near the intersection of McNeese and Common streets earlier this month.

Charged with one count of illegal use of weapon or dangerous instrumentalities and one count of assault by drive-by shooting (Lake Charles Police Dept.)

Lake Charles Police responded to a call regarding shots fired in the area of the intersection of McNeese and Common streets at approximately 1:16 a.m. on June 4, 2023.

According to Lake Charles Police Dep. Chief Franklin Fondel, officers found shell casings on the roadway when they arrived and learned that one victim had been transported to a local hospital by private means. The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and was released from the hospital later that same day.

Lake Charles Police detectives then began their investigation, obtaining evidence that revealed two vehicles were exchanging gunfire in the intersection.

On Thursday, June 15, detectives secured an arrest warrant for Cory Jaden Gatte, 18, of Jennings, and he was charged with one count of illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities and one count of assault by drive-by shooting. His bond was set at $300,000 by Judge Tony Fazzio.

On Wednesday, June 28, Lake Charles Police SWAT Officers and officers with the Jennings Police Dept. served the arrest warrant on Gatte in the 400 block of Mouton Drive.

He was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Jeff Davis Parish Jail for processing. He is currently booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center.

The LCPD said their investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information should contact lead Detective Sgt. Kevin Hoover at (337) 491-1311.

