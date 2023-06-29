Local businessman appointed to Sulphur board of commissioners

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A Sulphur businessman has been appointed to the West Calcasieu Port board of commissioners by the Sulphur City Council.

It was decided at the June Sulphur City Council meeting that Trey Case would join the five-person board.

Case, who is a licensed real estate agent with Coldwell Banker Ingle Safari Realty, is replacing Wilmer Dugas, who resigned after moving out of Sulphur.

Case graduated from Barbe in 1991 and attended Tulane University on a football scholarship. He and his wife Kacie are members of Houston River Baptist Church and have two daughters, Kennedy and Whitney.

His term will expire in October 2025.

