Lake Charles man puts heart and ‘sole’ into his shoe business

By Jade Moreau
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It used to be common, but in this fast-paced world, the profession is becoming harder to come by.

7News met a Lake Charles man who puts his heart and “sole” into his shoe business.

“I started at eight years old shining shoes,” Wilbert Victor said. “But eventually, I moved up to doing repairs.”

“I’m 80 years old now, but I’ve got to hang in there and keep shining shoes and repairing shoes and doing all the necessary things to keep the business going, because right now it’s kind of like a dying art,” Victor said. “There’s not too many people that are interested in that trade.”

Whether it’s the sole of your shoe or the strap of your purse, they’re repaired, mended, waxed, and left like-new by a man in the business for several decades.

His customers know him as Vic.

“This is where people can go to have a good conversation and get a good shoeshine or repair at the same time,” Victor said.

Wilbert Victor is the owner of Vic’s Shoeshine Parlor and Repair in Lake Charles. He worked at several shops before opening his own on Pujo St. before later relocating in the late 80s to the current Ryan St. location.

His strong work ethic started at a young age and was Influenced by those around him.

“I liked the way they handled their business and provided for their families and kept a business going before they eventually passed away,” Victor said.

With no plans of retirement, you’ll find Vic and his dog at the shoe store six days a week.

“I’ve been doing it this long, and I guess I’ll continue to do it until I can’t do it anymore,” Victor said. “I’ll feel real bad if I can’t do it anymore because I really enjoy what I do.”

Victor said he would love to teach his 40 grandchildren his trade someday.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

