Lake Charles gearing up for July 4 festivities

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles is gearing up for another festive Fourth of July with the return of its annual celebration.

The Red, White, Blue & You Independence Day Celebration is set to begin this upcoming Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Civic Center, with the fireworks show starting at 9:15 p.m.

Live music will be featured, including Lake Charles Community Band’s Bayou Big Band, followed by Rusty Metoyer & the Zydeco Krush at 7:30 p.m., both at the Arcade Ampitheater.

New this year, Lake Area Adventures will hold kayak and pontoon boat rentals for those wanting to experience the July 4th fireworks display on the water. They are offering kayak rentals all day at North Beach off I-10, and they encourage calling ahead to make a reservation for pontoon rentals.

Spectators are encouraged to bring picnic blankets or lawn chairs to enjoy all the festivities at the Civic Center.

The fireworks show is choreographed to music and played on speakers along the lakefront, as well as simulcast on KBYS McNeese Radio 88.3 FM. Those interested can tune in from their car radio for the show.

For more information CLICK HERE.

Fourth of July
Fourth of July(City of Lake Charles)

