La. officials respond to affirmative action decision by SCOTUS

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After a controversial U.S. Supreme Court ruling today that ended affirmative action in the college admission process, officials have spoken out in response.

The following is a statement from University of Louisiana System President and CEO Dr. Jim Henderson. McNeese is a part of the UL System:

“Our universities use objective admissions criteria based on high school gpa, grades in core curriculum, and standardized test scores. No public university in Louisiana is at a level of selectivity that results in zero sum admissions, where the admission of one student eliminates a slot for another. Here, with few limited exceptions, if you meet the objective criteria, you are admitted. ULS member institutions have among the most diverse student populations in the nation. As a result, our students graduate better prepared to live and compete in a diverse global economy. In short, our students, regardless of background, belong on our campuses. Our purpose is clear: increasing the educational level of all Louisianans is essential to economic vitality and quality of life. The intentionality of our work clearly fulfills a compelling state interest for Louisiana and our communities.”

The following is a statement from Louisiana’s Commissioner of Higher Education Dr. Kim Hunter Reed:

“We are not surprised by today’s ruling. Our institutions will follow the decision of the court, but I must point out that in Louisiana I know of no public postsecondary institution that is using race as a factor in admissions. To the broader value statement let me say that we continue to see diversity as an asset. We remain committed to our Master Plan, Louisiana Prospers, which focuses on equity and opportunity for all. This work is foundational to who we are as colleges and universities in America. Diversity in our higher education institutions goes far beyond race alone. It is important to recognize diversity is also about supporting our veterans, foster youth, parents, those with intellectual disabilities, and individuals of all backgrounds. Access to education increases social mobility, improves health outcomes, and expands our tax base. That is why this work is so critical and why we remain committed to increasing education so that Louisiana Prospers.”

The following is a statement from Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus Chairman Vincent J. Pierre:

“Unfortunately, history has shown us, and even in this present time, “We the people,” has never truly included ALL people. Affirmative action wasn’t just about color. It was about ensuring fair and equal access in areas such as higher education for a race of people who had/have long been denied the opportunity to better themselves. Today’s decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse affirmative action for college-based admissions is not only a setback for all people of color, but it painfully dismisses the decades of work and advancements by our ancestors who fought and lost their lives to ensure equality for all. Despite our nation’s highest court system getting it wrong, the LLBC will continue to advocate for equal and fair resources for the advancement of all minorities throughout Louisiana. We will uplift. We will prevail. We will overcome.”

The following is a statement from Rep. Mike Johnson:

“Today, the Supreme Court correctly decided that affirmative action programs lead to race-based discrimination. Merit and content of character are what should matter when applying to college, not skin color.”

The following is a statement from Senator John Kennedy:

“SCOTUS just agreed with what commonsense, compassionate people have been saying: Racial preferences in college admissions are wrong and unconstitutional. Every person should be treated as an individual, not reduced to a demographic.”

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.