Gov. Edwards vetoes bill requiring public to stay 25 feet from law enforcement officers

Baton Rouge, La. (KPLC) - Gov. John Bel Edwards vetoed a bill that would have made it a misdemeanor crime to get too close to a law enforcement officer performing their duties.

House Bill 85, authored by Rep. Mike Johnson (R-Pineville), aimed to fine or imprison anyone within 25 feet of a law enforcement officer after they are told to stop approaching.

Johnson said that distance would allow officers to handle a situation if something were to go wrong.

In his veto letter, Gov. Edwards wrote that the bill is unnecessary, as interfering with a law enforcement investigation is already illegal. He also wrote that freely observing public servants on the job is part of our First Amendment rights.

